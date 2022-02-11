AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Purchases $44,350.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $8.46 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

