AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $129,273.11 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $129,273.11 and $159.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

