Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $57.12 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

