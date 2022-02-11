AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 33,995 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,915,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

