Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

TSE ALS opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$20.47. The company has a market cap of C$834.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.58.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.673254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

