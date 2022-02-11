AMEPAY (AME) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $81,224.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.73 or 0.07110508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,640.94 or 1.00076221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006333 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

