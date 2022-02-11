AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $24.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.51. 74,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,266. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $498.03 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $678.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

