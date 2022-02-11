AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $24.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.51. 74,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,266. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $498.03 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $678.41.
Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.