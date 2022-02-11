AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $618.48, but opened at $590.00. AMERCO shares last traded at $596.00, with a volume of 510 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AMERCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $673.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

