AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $618.48, but opened at $590.00. AMERCO shares last traded at $596.00, with a volume of 510 shares traded.
The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share.
In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $673.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88.
About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.