American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NC stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NACCO Industries Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

