American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,827 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

