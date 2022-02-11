American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 238.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in iQIYI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

