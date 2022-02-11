American Century Companies Inc. Has $343,000 Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

