American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Liberty Global by 14.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,565,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after buying an additional 199,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

