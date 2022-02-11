American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,477 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

