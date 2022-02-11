American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFIN. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 134.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 414,992 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

