American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) versus United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Critical Survey

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get United Fire Group alerts:

This table compares United Fire Group and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 1.26% -3.88% -1.05% American Financial Group 31.44% 14.99% 1.76%

60.8% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Fire Group pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Financial Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Fire Group and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Fire Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Fire Group and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.55 -$112.71 million $0.54 43.19 American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.47 $732.00 million $27.03 5.06

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Financial Group beats United Fire Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The Life Insurance segment includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life insurance products. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.