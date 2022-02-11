American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Up 3%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s stock price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. 205,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 503,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

