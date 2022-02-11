American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

AMT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,938. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.