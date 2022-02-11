AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSF. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $53.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.