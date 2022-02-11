Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

AMGN opened at $228.82 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

