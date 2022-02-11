Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Camping World stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Camping World by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

