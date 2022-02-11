Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Embraer reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Embraer.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.26.
Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 57,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
