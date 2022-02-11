Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Embraer reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Embraer.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 506.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 57,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

