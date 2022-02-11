Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $17.17. 9,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,087. The company has a market cap of $601.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Manitowoc has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.33.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

