Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.