Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Corning reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,265. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.