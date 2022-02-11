Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE HASI opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

