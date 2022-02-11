Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $32,573,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

