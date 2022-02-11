Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 961,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 549,300 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

