Analysts Expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Veris Residential also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veris Residential.

Shares of VRE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

