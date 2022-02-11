Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,584. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

