Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

CPXGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Cineplex stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 6,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

