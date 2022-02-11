Analysts Set Expectations for Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $364.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.23. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

