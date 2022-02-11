Analysts Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBAXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 50,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,563. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

