Analysts Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT at €289.27

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €295.77 ($339.96).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($362.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($373.56) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($385.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($371.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.