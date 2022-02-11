Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $110.89

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.88.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NEWR traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. 2,007,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.87.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
