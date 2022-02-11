Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $110.89

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. 2,007,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

