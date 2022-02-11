Analyzing Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 24.64% 14.86% 0.85% Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36%

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Nova Scotia and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70 Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $92.77, indicating a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 2.83 $7.65 billion $6.11 11.96 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.87 $32.19 million $2.64 9.27

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

