Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Shares of AVXL stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $31.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
