Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

