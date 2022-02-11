Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $13.14. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

