Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.11. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $33.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $457.60 on Tuesday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

