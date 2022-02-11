Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,280 ($17.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.71.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $16.80 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.