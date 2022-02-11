Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 1,349,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

