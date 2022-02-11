Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.