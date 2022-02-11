Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.35

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.35 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.38). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 87,629 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £17.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.35.
About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)
