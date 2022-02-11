AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Update

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWRM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 5,647,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,062,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

