AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Update

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SWRM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 5,647,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,062,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About AppSwarm
