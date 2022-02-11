APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 7,779,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,099,636. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.02.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

