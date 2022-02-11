APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 7,779,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,099,636. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.02.
About APT Systems
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APT Systems (APTY)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.