ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been given a C$17.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.90.

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,662. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.27.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

