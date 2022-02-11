Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

