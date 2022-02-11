Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 168,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 117,352 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

