Arizona State Retirement System Has $232,000 Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gogo were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

