Arizona State Retirement System Invests $246,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

